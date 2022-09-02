CUMBERLAND — U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced $8.6 million in federal funding requests for an array of projects in Western Maryland.
The designated investments are part of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s annual funding legislation for fiscal year 2023.
“These resources will advance on-the-ground efforts to prepare people for good-paying jobs, improve public safety, strengthen our infrastructure and so much more,” Van Hollen said via press release. “I was proud to work with local leaders and community partners to identify these important investments in Western Maryland.”
Projects receiving the largest requests are $6 million for the proposed Canal Place River Park and $1 million for water and sanitary upgrades for the town of Grantsville.
According to the release, plans for the river park, which would be located on the North Branch of the Potomac River behind Canal Place, include trails, whitewater features and river access for boating and fishing to create a destination for hikers and bikers and use by local residents.
Federal funding for the attraction consists of trail design, engineering and construction of the on-grade trail system, the wetland trail boardwalk, an overlook on the trail, a small pedestrian bridge, railing, landscaping, signage and a paved parking area.
The $1 million earmark for the town of Grantsville will improve the sewer system owned and operated by Garrett County Public Utilities. The existing treatment process is unable to consistently meet the ammonia requirement and funding will go towards upgrading enhanced nutrient removal treatment and technologies, according to the release.
A total of $500,000 is being sought for Frostburg State University for a teacher residency program. FSU’s Maryland Accelerates Program provides a living stipend for students in the Master of Arts in Teaching program and pairs them with mentor teachers at participating local schools so they can serve full time for a school year as a resident and earn their master’s degree on an accelerated schedule.
The program allows future teachers to develop relationships in the community and encourages retention of teachers in the area, while also supporting staffing needs at the schools during their residency.
Since its launch in 2019, three cohorts of students have participated. Federal funds will expand the program for additional cohorts for placement in Frederick County.
Plans for a childcare center in Frostburg include a request of $444,000. The funds will be used to construct the Frostburg Childcare Center within the Frostburg Community Park area.
The new space will allow for the city’s first childcare center serving children of all ages, supporting low-income families with children up to age 3 and offering a summer day camp.
A request of $250,000 was submitted for the Evergreen Heritage Center in Mount Savage to establish a 5.5 mile Great Allegheny Passage spur that would enable hikers to explore the 131-acre center.
The Evergreen Trail Project will establish a pre-defined 4.5 mile hiking trail that will connect the GAP to the existing mile long Evergreen Coal Trail, which historically transported coal from deep hillside mines to the railroad. The resulting natural surface trail will make it possible for hikers and local students to discover dozens of features and exhibits of historical and environmental interest, all accessible from both the GAP and adjacent Western Maryland Scenic Railway.
A total of $375,000 is being sought for construction of a new ADA compliant town hall in Midland to replace the current aging and outgrown structure that dates to the town’s founding in 1900. The building will be equipped with broadband, WiFi and workstations, as well as a multipurpose room for community activities.
A request of $41,000 was submitted for the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center to improve security and its WiFi system to meet cybersecurity and capacity demands.
The funding legislation will proceed to consideration before the full Senate. Funding is not finalized until the Appropriations bills are passed by the Senate, reconciled with the House of Representatives and signed by President Joe Biden.
