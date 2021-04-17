ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire's defense was tenacious down the stretch, and Gracie Fields and Izzy Blomquist were clutch when needed, as the Trojans defeated Keyser, 41-30, Friday evening in the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game.
“It feels amazing," said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley. "My team has faced a lot of adversity this season as far as injuries, and just learning to play together because we were robbed of a postseason (last year). We have a lot of mixture between seniors and freshmen and sophomores, and they didn't get a lot of time together in the offseason … but they came together at the right time and got the job done. We're just happy to get that home regional game.”
While the Trojans pressed the Keyser offense to no end, the Golden Tornado shot 12 for 50 from the floor.
“It's been our problem all year, just consistently finding some scoring," said Keyser head coach Josh Blowe. "We shot (12) for 50 tonight. We didn't get to the line a whole lot either. When we don't put the ball in the basket, things don't go as planned.
"If you hold someone to 41 points — it probably would have been less than that if we're not fouling late in the game, so 34 or 35 points — I expect to win 100 percent of the time. It just wasn't in the cards tonight. We just really struggled to find some consistent scoring.
“We are a really, really good team when we put the ball in the basket. When we shoot 25%, we're not going to beat anybody of any caliber. But when we see the ball go in the rim, we start doing everything else better on the floor, so that's what we need to see.”
Hampshire's Fields and Blomquist combined for 25 points, as the senior Fields led the way with a game-high 13. She only knocked down three shots from the floor, but two were from behind the arc and she was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Blomquist, although a freshman, played like a veteran of Fields' experience, tallying 12 points on five baskets, including a three, and 1 of 5 from the line.
“They're probably one of the best backcourts in the state," said Buckley. "I'd put them up against anybody. Izzy plays a lot of basketball. She's got a lot of IQ for a freshman. We're a much better team when she's on the court.
"Obviously, everybody knows Gracie is good. She's been good her whole career and she's just gotten better every year. Izzy getting healthy off of her knee injury and getting better every game and everything she creates and all the defensive stuff she does, it's just hard to take her off the court. She is a freshman, but you'd never know that.”
Ten of Blomquist's 12 points came in the first half, with five in a second quarter where she and Fields tallied 11 of the Trojans' points.
Hampshire turned up the intensity on defense in the second, trailing 12-8 entering the frame, to outscore Keyser, 11-4, in the period and take a three-point lead, 19-16, into the break after Keyser went scoreless until Summer Reid drove the lane and scored a layup at 1:35. Reid scored Keyser's other basket in the final minute of the half after Fields knocked down a 3-pointer.
“We knew we needed to turn up our defensive intensity," Buckley said. "We've been working on it a lot in practice. We knew that they didn't have anybody inside that could guard our bigs — a lot of teams don't. So when our bigs are on, we do great things, and our guards are solid as well. I feel like we're a hard team to guard.
"We did miss 16 points worth of layups, which could have been a bigger margin of score, but it just shows the grit in them to come out in the fourth quarter and take care of business.”
Both teams struggled from the floor when the second half commenced, as Keyser put the first points on the board at 5:02 when Alexa Shoemaker knocked down a pair of free throws. Kaili Crowl tied the game 30 seconds later with a foul shot before Liz Pryor and Fields made it a three-point game again, 22-19, combining for 3 of 4 from the stripe.
The first basket of the second half came from Keyser's Aly Smith, who answered a pair of Fields' free throws with a layin with less than two minutes left, bringing the Golden Tornado to within one, 22-21.
The Trojans responded with a 4-0 run when Pryor caught a lobbed pass in the post and laid it in before Fields stole the inbounds pass, drove to the basket and laid off to Bloomquist for her final points of the night to send Keyser into a timeout with 1:35 left in the frame.
Crowl stopped the run with a 3-pointer a full step behind the arc from the left elbow. The Tornado got the ball right back and tied things up, 26-26, with a right corner jumper from Smith with 21 seconds left.
Keyser had a chance to take a lead entering the fourth, but Ellen Keaton blocked a shot before the buzzer.
“We were pressuring a little bit more than we did in the first half," said Blowe. "I felt like we were bothering them at times, but then they started beating us off the dribble. We were scrambling getting back and they were getting some easy layups at the other end. We played hard, but playing hard is only half the battle — you've got to finish the deal.”
The fourth quarter was all Hampshire on both ends of the floor, as it jumped out to a 6-0 run with baskets from Lainee Selan, Hannah Ault and Mulledy Cook, all of whom were held scoreless in the opening three frames.
Crowl got a putback to fall to end the run at the four-minute mark, bringing the Tornado to within four, 32-28.
But the Trojans got right back to work on offense with a left corner 3 from Fields, a steal and fastbreak layin from Ault and a Keaton layup after Keyser was whistled for traveling after the Ault basket.
Fields knocked down a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left to extend the run to 9-0.
Reid scored 18 seconds later on a layup that ended the run and put the score at its final.
“I think they were flustered the whole game after we came out that second quarter and went back to man (defense)," Buckley said. "We were just playing in their face type of man (defense). We knew that dribbling wasn't one of their strengths, so we just wanted to pressure everywhere and I think it kind of brought them out of the loop a little bit.
"With that fourth quarter, we just went with all guards so we could really pressure them. We struggle to rebound a little bit when we have all guards in, but on the defensive end it really makes a difference. We've done it against Keyser before — going with a small lineup — and it's made a difference, and today it made a bigger difference in a bigger moment."
In next week's co-region championship games, Hampshire hosts Weir and Keyser travels to undefeated North Marion. The winners advance to the state tournament.
