CORRIGANVILLE — Over a year ago, ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” traveled to Corriganville to film Scott Pennington’s Christmas massive light display. The episode, which aired on Wednesday night, had a happy ending for the local holiday celebrant — the Pennington family won the grand prize of $50,000.
“I’ve been nervous all year about if I would look like a buffoon on national television,” said Pennington the morning after the premiere, “but I’m so proud of the way it turned out. I’ve had to skirt the topic for a year, changing the subject if someone asked me if I won, but I am so happy with the results.”
Pennington says the trophy has been out of sight in his bedroom since last winter and he’s glad to be able to show it off now. “It is so special to me," he said. "I’ve been in contests over the span of my life, but I’ve never won anything. I usually came in last place, so this one was really important to me."
And Pennington has predictable plans for the monetary prize.
“Everyone knows what I’m going to do with it — buy more Christmas lights! I want to go bigger and better. My yard is only so wide, so I’ll have to go higher,” he said. “I’m planning to make some changes in the yard to accommodate more lights. I could easily have 100,000 lights, but I don’t want it to be too crowded, so I’ll be thinking about it all year.”
Judge and host of the ABC show, Carter Oosterhouse visited Scott, his mother Sarah, and his girlfriend Tricia for a tour of the display prior to judging. In the episode, Oosterhouse remarked that Pennington’s 2019 display, “Old Tyme Christmas,” felt like “a really modern display with all the RGBs and music, but with all the craftsmanship, it’s really an old-time display, and yet they all work collectively together.”
Pennington, a transmission mechanic by day, said that “by night, it’s 100 percent time to work on Christmas” and that he builds and refines his light show year-round. Pennington’s display is no one-trick pony, though. Custom-built cutouts of familiar Disney and Pixar characters, described by Oosterhouse as “so precise, they’re professional grade,” are hand-painted by Pennington. Moreover, the light display is synchronized to music, adding impact to the overall experience. Every element of the decorations are made by Pennington with help from his neighbors.
The episode highlighted other unique qualities of Pennington’s display, including that each one of the thousands of lights are secured using popsicle stick shims. “We eat a lot of popsicles,” Pennington told the television crew.
Oosterhouse also made note that none of Pennington’s lights are attached to his home, but rather to eight 35-foot telephone poles and on custom-built facades in the front yard. “I paint all the boards black because I only want you to see the lights,” Pennington said. The host described the innovative idea as “creating a canvas all around the home.”
Pennington’s win was owed to the number of customized decorations paired with tech elements. Oosterhouse remarked that, “when I can see something that’s different, that I’ve never seen before, that’s a treat.” And for Pennington, whose mother Sarah said, “has never been trained in computers or art,” the compliment is an affirmation of his hard work.
“I put my heart into it,” Pennington said. “Doing this brings me so much joy.”
Pennington’s 2020 display, “Heroes versus Villains,” is still up for the holidays through Dec. 31. The lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find the home on Kreigbaum Road in Corriganville.
As for 2021, Pennington already has plans in the works. “I have faith that we will get through this year and COVID, and that next Christmas show will be better than ever,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.