CUMBERLAND — The State Highway Administration will begin work next week on the final phase of the state Route 51 (Oldtown Road) bridge deck replacement project.
Starting Monday and continuing through the end of summer, crews will work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays to remove the existing deck, install temporary shoring and dig out the abutments on the bridge, which is over the C&O Canal.
Traffic on the bridge during construction will be reduced to one alternating lane, with use of temporary traffic signals on each end to alternate traffic through a single lane. Access to the adjacent park and the trail underneath the bridge will be maintained during construction.
The project has involved rehabilitating the Route 51 bridge, which was originally constructed in 1932. The bridge is safe for travel, but the bridge deck surface was nearing the end of its useful service life and needed to be replaced.
Contractor Carl Belt Inc. of Cumberland will perform the work. Signage, cones and barrels will be in place to alert motorists of the work zone. A barrier wall will be installed to protect workers during construction.
