CUMBERLAND — A fire Sunday afternoon damaged a house in the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported fire and smoke showing from the structure after being dispatched at 12:15 p.m.
Initial reports from the scene indicated the occupants were out of the home.
Volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties assisted city firefighters.
The blaze is under investigation by the Cumberland fire marshal.
