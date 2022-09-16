BOWLING GREEN — Wood pellets that were ignited by a baseboard heater reportedly sparked a fire Friday morning at a McMullen Highway shopping complex, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Firefighters were called to 12505 McMullen Highway at 6:40 a.m. and reported smoke coming from the structure.
The accidental fire broke out in an interior wall and caused about $4,000 damage to the property, owned by Mary Skiver and occupied by Krista Gulledge, the fire marshal’s office said.
There were no injuries and the fire was quickly brought under control by Bowling Green firefighters.
Investigators said the heater came on due to low overnight temperatures.
