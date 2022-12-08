CUMBERLAND — There were no reported injuries in a fire Wednesday that damaged a South Cumberland home.
Fire crews were called to the first block of Browning Street about 6:40 p.m. and found fire at the back of the home.
The homeowner reportedly wasn’t home when the fire was reported.
Fire units from around Allegany County and Mineral County, West Virginia, assisted at the scene and filled in at the city’s central fire station.
The city fire marshal is investigating the cause.
