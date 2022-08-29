FROSTBURG — A fire that broke out Sunday in the basement of a Mount Pleasant Street home in Frostburg remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Frostburg along with mutual aid fire departments were called to the two-story house at 93 Mount Pleasant at 11:12 a.m. and brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes, investigators said.
The fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the property, which is owned by Timothy J. Snyder, the fire marshal's office said. There were no injuries.
The homeowner was displaced and is being assisted by family members.
