FROSTBURG — A fire that broke out late Friday in a basement shop caused about $50,000 damage to a Braddock Estates home in Frostburg, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
First-arriving Frostburg volunteer firefighters reported smoke coming from the basement area of the two-story home, owned by John Scarpelli, and located at 103 Pinecrest Drive. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes.
Investigators said smoke alarms activated and alerted the family, allowing them to escape.
The cause of the 9:35 p.m. fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.
