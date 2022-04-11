MOUNT SAVAGE — Fire in a garage early Monday at 14481 Mile Lane in Mount Savage caused an estimated $125,000 in damage, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The fire, which investigators said was accidental, broke out in the interior of the structure.
Firefighters from Mount Savage and surrounding companies were called to the scene at 1:11 a.m.
Three vehicles on the property, owned by Shirley Ann Baker, were damaged, investigators said. The garage and workshop was reportedly detached from the home.
There were no injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.