MCHENRY — Two cats died when a Cherry Lane Road home caught fire Thursday morning near McHenry, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The 7:17 a.m. fire broke out in a dining room and children's play room and caused about $10,000 damage, investigators said. It was reported to the Garrett County 911 center by a neighbor.
The one-story home is owned by Christopher Baker and April Fazenbaker.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.
The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
