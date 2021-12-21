FROSTBURG — No injuries were reported when fire damaged a house in the 17000 block of Carscaden Road near Frostburg on Monday afternoon.
First-arriving firefighters reported fire showing from the second floor of the structure, located off Hoffman Hollow Road.
All of the occupants were reportedly out of the structure prior to the arrival of fire crews.
Firefighters were dispatched by the Allegany County 911 Center at 2:30 p.m. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office and American Red Cross also were requested to respond to the scene.
Firefighters returned to their stations about 4:30 p.m.
