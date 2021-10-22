CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported Thursday after fire broke out in a porch at an East Oldtown Road residence.
Cumberland firefighters were called to the home located in the 500 block about 7:35 p.m. and found fire extending from the porch to a second-story roof.
The fire was quickly extinguished with the assistance of Ridgeley, Bowling Green and LaVale firefighters.
Bedford Road and Wiley Ford volunteers and ambulances from Cresaptown and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services manned the city's central fire station during the incident.
Oldtown Road from South Street to Memorial Avenue was shut down by Cumberland Police for a short time as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
While enroute to city fire headquarters, Bedford Road firefighters extinguished a tractor-trailer brake fire on Interstate 68 eastbound near the Maryland Avenue exit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.