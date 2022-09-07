BOWMAN'S ADDITION — Fire officials continue to investigate an early morning fire that damaged a pickup on Amherst Avenue in Bowman's Addition.
Firefighters from Bowman's Addition were dispatched at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday and extinguished the blaze, which started in the front dash of the 2012 Ford F-150, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Damage to the truck was estimated at $11,000. Anyone with information on the fire should contact the fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.
