CUMBERLAND, Md. — Cumberland Fire Department Chief Shannon Adams said a new engine and an equipment transport vehicle at an estimated cost of more than $1.3 million is needed by the department.
Adams appeared before the mayor and City Council Tuesday and said many of the vehicles in the fleet have aged beyond recommended guidelines.
He said the department keeps two primary standard fire pump engines, with two typically older engines in reserve. The two primary engines are a 2003 and 2008 with the reserve vehicles much older.
“Right now (the reserve engines) are a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old engine,” said Adams. “The NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) recommends front line apparatus should be no more than 10 years and a max life of no more than 25 years. So right now two of our engines that should be retired soon we are going to have to keep for a few more years.”
Adams said he would like to purchase an engine and a separate rescue squad truck. Squad trucks, according to Adams, carry special equipment needed for car accidents, swift water rescue and confined space incidents.
“These are hard city miles that we run on,” said Adams, “because it’s stop and go and we are continually putting city miles on the vehicles and there is no way to stop that.”
Adams said engines and support vehicles are in demand and hard to find and take 30 months or more to acquire.
“We are at a critical point,” said Jeff Silka, city administrator. “We are running with 1997 engines. If we lose that we lose are ability to fight fires.”
Adams said a new engine and rescue truck are likely to cost between $650,000 and $700,000 each. He said he preferred a separate engine and rescue truck to a much larger combined engine/rescue vehicle because the smaller, separate vehicles navigate tight city streets and alleys easier.
“Due to the budget cuts through the years we’ve had some economic downfalls, we didn’t get to make those purchases, so now we are kind of in a hole,” said Adams. “It’s actually a bigger hole than we ever expected. It’s kind of a shock.”
Adams also said a new ambulance is needed to replace a 2007 International that has 221,000 miles on it. He said a 2010 ambulance with 50,000 miles is for sale by the District 16 fire department for $50,000.
Silka was asked how the city would pay for the new vehicles.
“We could do it with our unassigned fund balance but we are also looking at another capital bond issue ... so there are ways to do it,” he said.
“You have done a good job of explaining the need,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said to Adams and Steve Grogg, the deputy fire chief. “I appreciate your evaluation of the fleet and making it consistent with what we need as a city. I think it is something we have to move forward with.”
