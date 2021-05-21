CUMBERLAND — Fire that destroyed two wooden barns on Bedford Road early Friday caused about $100,000 damage, investigators with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
The fire at 14015 Bedford Road NE started about 12:55 a.m. and drew 35 firefighters from around the area. The 30-by-40 and 20-by-30 barns owned by Doug Bittinger were burnt to their foundations.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 301-766-3888.
