MCHENRY — A home under construction suffered a half- million dollar loss early Saturday when a fire broke out inside the structure, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Neighbors reported the blaze at 66 Ruffed Grouse Lane to the Garrett County 911 Center at 2:53 a.m. The property is owned by Anne and Tomasz Myckow.
Firefighters from Deep Creek and surrounding companies brought the fire under control in about 35 minutes, investigators said.
Officials said the home had a sprinkler system, which was not yet connected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.
