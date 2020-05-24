LONACONING — A three-alarm fire injured three people and caused about $225,000 damage to a three-story apartment building on Front Street in Lonaconing Saturday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The injured, who were taken to UPMC Western Maryland, included two residents and a third person who had a medical issue, fire investigators said. Their conditions were not available.
First-arriving Good Will volunteer firefighters found flames coming from the front of the structure, which is owned by Mark and Lucinda Nolan.
The blaze was caused by a faulty toaster in the kitchen area, the fire marshal's office said. Smoke detectors were operable on the second floor of the building, which housed five apartments.
It took about 75 firefighters from three counties more than an hour to control the blaze.
Firefighters were dispatched by the Allegany County 911 Center at 10:41 a.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting the victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.