SWANTON — A malfunctioning fuel injector led to a fire Friday that destroyed a pickup on Walnut Bottom Road in Swanton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The 2004 Ford Ranger was being worked on by owner George Tichinel when the fire broke out, investigators said.
Tichinel was not injured in the 11 a.m. fire that was extinguished by the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department.
Damage to the truck was estimated at $5,000, investigators said.
