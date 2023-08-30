CUMBERLAND — A fire Wednesday at the former Galliker's Dairy plant on West Industrial Boulevard was quickly extinguished by the Cumberland Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. and first-arriving crews reported smoke coming from a side garage door.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire broke out in a warehouse ceiling as a contractor was using an acetylene torch to remove bolts. A worker reportedly suffered a minor burn injury while attempting to extinguish the fire, which caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, investigators said.
The building was reportedly undergoing renovations at the time of the blaze and a Galliker's spokesperson said the property was sold earlier in the month.
The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes. Wiley Ford, Cresaptown and LaVale firefighters assisted Cumberland crews at the scene. Ridgeley, Bedford Road and Bowling Green volunteers stood by at the Cumberland fire headquarters along with ambulances from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The fire is under investigation by the Cumberland Fire Department and the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Firefighters returned to their stations at 1:50 p.m.
