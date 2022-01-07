police lights

GRANTSVILLE — A Wednesday afternoon fire caused about $150,000 damage to a Grantsville area home, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

No one was home when the fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom at the National Pike home owned by Laura Beth Miller, investigators said. 

The cause of the 4:55 p.m. blaze, which was reportedly discovered by a family member, remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office. 

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about a half-hour. 

Family members and the American Red Cross were reportedly assisting the displaced occupants.

