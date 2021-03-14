CRESAPTOWN — Embers from an unattended fire pit sparked a blaze that destroyed several outbuildings at a Cresaptown home Friday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the fire at 14623 Redwood Street and was transported to a medical facility for treatment, fire investigators said. The homeowner sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.
Damage was estimated at $13,000.
Cresaptown firefighters were dispatched by the Allegany County 911 Center at 7:05 p.m. for a reported brush fire and found a shed on fire. Numerous area companies were called to assist Cresaptown crews.
Dry conditions Friday also led to a brush fires on Hawthorne Avenue in Cumberland, Mount Savage Road and McKenzie Tower Road. A large woods fire in Hardy County, West Virginia, drew firefighters from three states to South Fork Road near Moorefield, including volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties.
On Saturday, firefighters battled brush fires in the Flintstone, Georges Creek and New Creek, West Virginia, areas.
