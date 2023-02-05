CUMBERLAND — Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported fire and smoke showing from the structure.
Initial reports from the scene indicated the occupants were out of the home.
Volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties are also on the scene of the blaze that was reported to the Allegany County 911 Center at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Cumberland Police are directing traffic as part of Baltimore Avenue is closed.
