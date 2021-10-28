police lights

WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Firefighters from more than a dozen companies battled a house fire in the Lakewood subdivision that broke out late Wednesday.

The Mineral County 911 center dispatched volunteers to the South Lakewood Drive property about 11:32 p.m. 

First-arriving volunteers reported a fully-engulfed structure with "heavy fire" coming from the rear of the three-story property.

The fire was reported under control about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. All occupants were reportedly out of the structure and there were no injuries.

