KEYSER, W.Va. — Volunteer firefighters from three counties remained on the scene of a house fire on Third Street in Keyser just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Two firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries in the fire that occurred in a vacant property at 92 Third St., according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center. They were taken by ambulance to Potomac Valley Hospital for treatment.
Keyser firefighters were first on scene following alert at 5:20 a.m. by the 911 center. The blaze was discovered by a Keyser City Police officer who had responded to the area for a previous call that occurred just before the fire broke out.
The officer had responded to that call at South Davis and Third streets for a report of a “person screaming” in the area of Domino’s pizza shop. However, the officer did not find anyone in the area just before he heard “popping sounds” nearby and then discovered the fire in the two-story residence, according to a Keyser Police dispatch supervisor.
