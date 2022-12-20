CUMBERLAND — Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 500 block of Columbia Avenue in Cumberland.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames showing upon arrival about 4:50 p.m.
The fire was reported under control about 5:10 p.m.
The blaze was upgraded to three alarms with additional firefighters from LaVale, Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, Wiley Ford, Frostburg, Shaft, District 16 were also dispatched.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations were also called to the scene.
