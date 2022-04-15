CUMBERLAND — Firefighters battling a house fire on Baltimore Avenue Friday morning were evacuated from the structure after the man who allegedly started it told police there was a bomb inside.
The fire in the 400 block started just before 11 a.m., minutes after city police officers responded to the residence to investigate a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman, according to police radio broadcasts.
Police took a man into custody and later took him to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The home was reportedly about 25% involved in fire when the first Cumberland Fire Department firefighters arrived.
Several minutes into the firefighting operation, firefighters inside the home were evacuated when the man reportedly told police there was a homemade explosive device inside, but wouldn't say where.
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze from outside the home and the bomb squad from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was requested to the scene.
By 12:45 p.m., firefighters had resumed operations inside the home and the fire was declared under control.
Cumberland Police said Friday afternoon that authorities were conducting an arson investigation in conjunction with the state fire investigators.
Baltimore Avenue was closed around the fire scene.
First responders from around the area were assisting Cumberland firefighters.
