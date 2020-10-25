CUMBERLAND — Firefighters needed about a half hour to extinguish a house fire Sunday morning at 721 Maryland Ave. in Cumberland.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the second story of the structure.
Initial reports from the scene indicated there were no occupants inside the home.
Fire crews were dispatched at 10:15 a.m.; units reported the fire out about 10:45 a.m.
Several volunteer fire companies assisted city firefighters.
Maryland Avenue was closed during the firefighting operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.