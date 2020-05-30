CRESAPTOWN – Firefighters from at least 10 area companies battled a shed fire in Cresaptown Saturday afternoon, according to emergency services officials.
“The Allegany County Joint Communications Center dispatched units to 13811 Craddock Road at 2:50 p.m. today for a reported shed fire,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said. “Units arrived on scene and found two small sheds with heavy fire showing. The tanker task force was requested by command.”
Units from Cresaptown, Bowling Green, LaVale, Frostburg, Corriganville, Midland, District 16, Ellerslie, Eastern Garrett, Ridgeley, the Allegany County Special Operations team and an Allegany County EMS supervisor responded to the incident.
“The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the sheds with minor cosmetic damage to the nearby residence,” Bowman said.
The county’s special operations fuel team was requested to pump off a fuel tank that was near one of the sheds, Bowman added.
“The fuel leak was contained by firefighters before reaching a stream,” Bowman said.
No injuries were reported in the incident that brought approximately 50 firefighters to the scene.
