First Peoples donates to Lefty Grove park project

First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union recently contributed to the Lefty Grove Memorial Park in Lonaconing. A featured part of the park design was the scoreboard inspired signage that paid tribute to one of Grove’s greatest career achievements. Pictured, from left to right, are Stacey Bingaman, First Peoples president/CEO; Jack Ternent, Lefty Grove Memorial Committee; Vic Rezendes, vice chairman, Lefty Grove Memorial Committee; Jim Ritchie, Lefty Grove Memorial Committee; and Bucky Schriver chairman, Lefty Grove Memorial Committee.