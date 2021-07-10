CUMBERLAND — First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union announced recent design updates to its brand identity, complete with new company logo and website.
Members began seeing the new modern design as early as July 8, when the new website launched.
“First Peoples has established a reputation for being a leader in our communities. It was time that our brand identity matched the modern and forward-thinking institution that we are,” said First Peoples President/CEO Stacey Bingaman. “We have taken the time to reflect and embrace our identity as a not-for-profit credit union with a dedication to the communities we serve. It’s never been more important for our members to understand that we’re a solid institution, standing firm in the three states we serve, with a continued focus on helping to create prosperity. We are really pleased with how this design aligns with our institution’s personality, and look forward to seeing it rolled out to our 20 locations across the tri-state area.”
The updated look will be implemented across all platforms and channels in phases, spanning 12 to 18 months. In addition to the new marketing materials and refreshed website, the interiors of all branches will also be receiving design updates.
The refreshed website boasts a clean design with intuitive navigation. The website upgrade will not affect FP@Home, and home banking login will remain accessible from the First Peoples Community FCU homepage.
