CUMBERLAND — Board members for the George C. Edwards Fund have voted to approve several economic development projects for funding, with the recipients expected to be announced by May 1.
Andrew Sargent, senior business development representative with the Maryland Department of Commerce, provided details Friday on the grant applications as well as recent changes underway with the configuration of the fund’s board.
Approved by lawmakers last year, the $50 million fund will be funded at $10 million per year for the next five years. It is designed to entice employers to Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties and spur economic growth.
Sargent said 100 applications were received for funding and a final cut has been made.
“We have voted and decided on the projects that will receive funding for this round,” said Sargent. “But lots of things could happen between now and when the grant agreements are signed.” He said an announcement of the awardees should be made by the end of the month when the grants are signed.
“We cast a wide net with the first round,” said Sargent. “Part of the reason for that, even if it can’t be assisted by the George Edwards Fund there could be other resources. So it may not rise to the level of the George Edwards Fund but we now know what the needs are.”
Sargent said the applications gave the board a good idea of the region’s current condition.
“The applications really run the gamut from creating dozens of jobs to just a couple jobs or no jobs,” he said. “Infrastructure jobs may not create jobs but they lay the groundwork for future jobs.”
“At the end of the day, we want to increase the number of jobs offered in Western Maryland,” said state Sen. Mike McKay. “There may be a project with housing because you do have to have workforce housing for the employees that would come for the jobs if they came.”
Sargent also provided an update on the changes that will take place in the configuration of the George Edwards Fund board. He said concerns were raised with the original makeup of the board and were reconfigured through bills in the Maryland General Assembly.
The current selection of grant awardees was made by the original board. The new board makeup is expected to be in place by June 1.
Sargent said the reconfigured board will have 15 members, with five having voting rights.
“We removed the Chamber of Commerce representatives from each of the three counties and will replace them with two private sector individuals from each district,” he said.
The private sector members come from Western Maryland’s two senatorial districts. District 1 consists of Garrett, Allegany and the western portion of Washington County. District 2 includes Washington County east of Interstate 81.
Sargent said the two senators representing the region, as well as a delegate from each district, will serve on the board but have no voting rights.
Also included on the board will be a county commissioner from each of the three counties as well as a member of each county’s economic development department. The 15-member board will be rounded out by a staff member from the Maryland Department of Commerce.
Sargent said all members are nonvoting except the three county commissioners and one private sector board member from each district establishing five voting members.
McKay said the bills also allow for an executive director position to be filled for the fund. He said he is satisfied with the makeup changes.
“I think it will be a melding of all the concerns like all the bills we do here in the General Assembly,” said McKay. “I think it will be a better product. In the long run it lives up to its original intent to be transformational economic development with the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.