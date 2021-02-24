CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Fire Department recently promoted two firefighters to supervisory positions, according to Chief Donnie Dunn.
Cody Pearce advanced to the rank of captain. He began his career with the department on Feb. 13, 2007.
Pearce was promoted to lieutenant on May 24, 2015. He is a Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute instructor in fire, EMS and management. He has an associate degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University and is trained as a Fire Officer IV and Incident Safety Officer.
“Cody is a valuable member of the department and has proven his leadership abilities on many incidents,” Dunn said.
Garrett Parsons was promoted to lieutenant. Parsons began his career in 2007. He is trained as a Fire Officer IV and has various fire and EMS training.
Parsons has been an acting officer, filling in for officers who were off for a number of years, Dunn said. He is currently in the process of obtaining his associate degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University.
