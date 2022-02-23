CUMBERLAND, Md. — Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent’s love for helping his fellow man developed as a young boy when he tagged along with his dad, uncles and neighbors who all ran to the fire station every time the fire whistle blew.
“While growing up in Lonaconing we lived a short jog from the fire station,” Ternent said. “My father, uncle, neighbors, and their friends were all firemen.
“I watched in awe as dad and the rest donned their gear and jumped on the trucks,” said the Lonaconing native, who later joined the Good Will Volunteer Fire Company’s junior fire company with several friends.
“We all evolved into firefighters and most of us are still together today,” he said.
So how did the 28-year Cumberland Police veteran move from fire service into law enforcement?
In addition to becoming a firefighter, Ternent became trained and certified as an emergency medical technician. He and friend Woody Nightingale ran calls with Georges Creek Ambulance.
Ternent took further training and became certified as a cardiac rescue technician.
“Volunteer fire and EMS service was time-consuming with training and education, but it was the best way that I knew of to give back to the community,” he said.
Ternent soon had a decision to make.
“When it came time to work toward a career, I wanted to serve locally but professional fire and EMS careers were not plentiful locally and thus not a good career choice,” Ternent said.
He then decided to enroll in Allegany College’s Criminal Justice program.
“As I learned more about the law enforcement, I became passionate about that field as well. I continued to learn all I could and went on to Frostburg State University,” he said.
Upon graduation from FSU, Ternent was hired by the Cumberland Police Department.
“From there I started my law enforcement career serving as a C3I detective, patrol sergeant, administrator and eventually chief,” he said.
During that time, Ternent also earned a Master of Science degree in public safety management at Johns Hopkins University.
“Working in public safety is definitely a passion for me,” the chief said. “After I helped that first person all I wanted to do is to see what I could do to help someone else.
“As your career grows so does the impact you have on the community — and the more opportunity you have to give back,” he said.
Careers in public service are now plentiful.
“Being a police officer, firefighter or paramedic are also among the most satisfying careers as well. You will never have a dull day, and the nature of the work is exciting and fulfilling,” Ternent said.
Resources are available to help anyone pursue those career choices.
“These fields are also perfect for young people who may not have the resources to pay for higher education. All you have to do is join a volunteer fire department and all of your fire and EMS education is free and that certification is good anywhere in the state,” he said.
Assistance is also provided by Maryland through the police scholarship and loan repayment program.
“It is a win–win for a young person who wants to work toward a high-paying fulfilling career,” the chief said.
Ternent also stressed the value of experience and mentorship.
“Young people do not necessarily realize that experience really does count,” he said. “Good and bad experiences are all opportunities to learn. I have had many great mentors in police, fire and EMS that I respect and am very thankful for. Seek them out and ask questions.”
Ternent stressed the importance of making good decisions.
“If you are considering a career in public safety, maintain your integrity and do not do anything to tarnish your reputation,” he said. “This includes criminal acts, lying, falsifying documents, drug use and putting something stupid on social media.”
Ternent reflected on his life’s paths.
“That boy watching the fire trucks never thought he would ever achieve what I have,” he said. “If you have an interest, go for it.”
The chief said he is fortunate to have had the support of family, including his mother and father and now his wife and sons, one of which is a firefighter.
