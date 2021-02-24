The following appeared in the Jan. 14, 1973, edition of the Cumberland Sunday Times.
A fire which raged for nearly four hours before being brought under control, destroyed three Frostburg Main Street business places, damaged another and caused smoke or water damage in four others yesterday.
Residents residing above the properties were evacuated. None was injured. Three fireman were injured or suffered smoke inhalation fighting the blaze, however.
The fire, which reportedly started about 5:35 p.m. in the Frostburg Bakery, gutted the bakery, Honing’s Men’s Store and the Super Shoe Store.
Whitacre’s West, a gift shop, was damaged by fire.
After the fire broke through the west wall of the Whitacre store firemen climbed to the roof of Hafer’s store to try to concentrate on containing it and were ultimately successful, but not before one fireman said the second floor had given away, at least in spots, causing probably serious damage to material on the ground floor of the building.
Smoke and water damage was caused to Kiddie Town, Hafer’s Furniture Store, Wheler’s Paint and Decorating Store and Griffith’s, a ladies’ apparel store.
The fire was brought under control at 9 p.m., but was still smoldering. Clouds of smoke erupted from the burned buildings.
Mrs. Mabel Fisher, who resided over the bakery, reported the fire. Mrs. Fisher has been retired only since the first of the year.
Others evacuated
Others evacuated or forced to flee included Mr. and Mrs. Ray Shumake, who resided over Whitacre’s; Gilbert Hosteler, bakery owner, who resided in one of the apartments above his business place; Mrs. Dorothy Beall, Miss Annie Carson, Miss Irene Condry and her sister, Miss Margaret Condry, and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Delaney, all residing over Griffith’s.
Those evacuated were being housed by friends and members of their families last night. They escaped with only the clothing they wore, the remainder of their possessions being destroyed or damaged by smoke and water.
As the fire raged out of control for nearly four hours, dense smoke covered the area.
Transformer ‘arcs’
Firemen first on the scene were hampered getting into the bakery because of a short circuit in a 220 volt transformer which began arcing. The electrical disturbance ceased about 7 p.m. By that time, all three floors of the bakery were involved and flames had spread into Hohing’s and Super Shoes. Super Shoes was the only business open at the time of the fire, sources said.
The structure housing Super Shoes was formerly Wittig’s Bowling Alley and the rear of the building, which extends to Mechanic Street, had been sheathed in metal siding with a metal roof, with only one window and a door opening into the rear of the storeroom from Mechanic Street.
By the time firemen were able to concentrate hoses on the rear of the building, the interior filled with leather, plastic, rubber and cloth goods was a single mass of flames. For several hours, water being directed into the mass of flames turned to steam almost before it entered the structure.
10 companies on hand
By 7:10 p.m., Fire Chief John Durst of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department, reported some progress had been made but the fire was far from under control. By that time, 10 fire companies, including Cumberland Fire Department, had representatives at the scene.
Capt. Ralph Mahoney of the Cumberland Fire Department reported at 7:30 p.m. that there was difficulty with the water pressure on the Mechanic Street side of the affected buildings.
At about the same time the fire broke through the firewall of Whitacre’s West store and was raging on the upper floor of the two-story structure.
The old building housing the Super Shoes Store had flames bursting through the walls and the structure was listed as “gone.”
The Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Company which had been on standby was called to the scene and arrived about 7:30 p.m.
Take preventive measures
At 8:10 p.m., firefighters began concentrating on Whitacre’s West and the Hafer Furniture Store to prevent flames from breaking through a firewall.
The center area of the blaze involving the three gutted buildings was left alone as they had been ravaged. Firemen concentrated on containment.
The fire was halted at the west end of the affected area and the battle then concentrated at the east end before being brought under control at about 9 p.m., according to Chief Durst.
Commented
