WESTERNPORT — At the Potomac Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Tim Dayton said “2020 was a challenging year” as it was for all of the volunteer fire and emergency medical services departments coping with the pandemic.
“One of the hardest parts, like many, was finding the adequate personal protective equipment for the volunteers,” Dayton said. “Although we’re a fire department, we sometimes assist in EMS assists, which require the proper PPE. N95 masks were extremely difficult to find, and so was disinfectant.”
Another operating obstacle for the Potomac VFD was maintaining a normal meeting schedule.
“Since gathering limits were in place, we had to adjust and change our meeting structure,” the chief said. “Because we operate as a business, this can create challenges as the bills still come, and things still need to be approved by the membership.”
In addition, the fire department’s standard operating procedures were modified to fit the newest safety guidelines.
The call volumes for 2020 pretty much stayed in line with 2019. The department logged 240 calls in 2020 and 271 in 2019.
Potomac VFD’s yearly banquet typically held on the first Saturday of May was canceled. “We did move the banquet to the fall in a scaled-down fashion. But, we were able to hand out the awards for the previous year,” said the chief who expressed gratitude for some holiday tradition.
“In the winter months, we did still have the opportunity to put some smiles on kids’ faces. Santa rode the fire truck around our first-due area, which was the highlight of the Christmas season.
Dayton urged the community to practice fire safety.
“Check your smoke alarms and contact us if you need one in our area. We also ask you to support all your local VFD’s with donations and to support the fundraisers if possible,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.