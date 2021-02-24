The following story appeared in the Jan. 14, 1973, edition of the Cumberland Sunday Times.
More than 170 firemen from 10 fire companies battled the business district fire in Frostburg yesterday.
Three firemen were hurt or suffered smoke inhalation.
Anthony Wayne Sullivan, of Shaft Volunteer Fire Company, was treated at Frostburg Community Hospital for hand lacerations and dismissed.
Michael Shirley of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Company was admitted for smoke inhalation.
Inhales smokeMichael Blanco, a member of the Midland Volunteer Fire Company, was admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital here for observation, suffering from smoke inhalation. His condition was reported as fair.
Frostburg had five pieces of equipment and 50 men at the scene; Clarksville, three trucks and 20 men; Corriganville, 1 truck and 10 men; Mount Savage, one truck and 10 men; Shaft, two trucks and 20 men; Midland, two trucks and 20 men; LaVale, two trucks and 20 men; Bowling Green, two trucks and 20 men, and District 16, which sent seven men to assist.
Cumberland Fire Department sent its 85-foot aerial (hook and ladder) truck to assist with three men and the LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad had an ambulance, rescue truck, and 10 men on the scene.
Firemen reported the only other casualty was a parakeet found dead in one of the apartments which had been evacuated by residents.
Police on handTraffic problems and spectators were handled by Frostburg City Police, with eight men on duty and Maryland State Police with seven on duty, and the Allegany Sheriff’s Department with four men.
Icy conditions posed some problems for firemen but the situation could have been more serious if wind had developed or the temperature dropped suddenly.
Mayor Arthur Bond appealed to the public to stay away from the scene to allow firemen to do their job.
Serve sandwiches, coffeeAllegany County Chapter, American Red Cross, dispatched a canteen truck to the scene and will also aid persons made homeless by the fire. George Hast, chairman of the Red Cross disaster unit, went to the scene to supervise operations.
Coffee and sandwiches were served to firefighters by the Princess and Diamond restaurants.
The Frostburg Merchants Association, directed by L. Fred Dean and Edward Flanigan, were serving coffee and sandwiches at St. Michael’s School cafeteria.
McDonald’s in LaVale, sent a large quantity of sandwiches to the scene for firemen and other volunteers.
First Presbyterian Church, Frostburg, assisted, serving coffee and food.
