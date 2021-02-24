PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department handled nearly 300 calls in 2020, according to Chief Bobby Funk.
The department includes a swift water rescue team consisting of seven members and three certified divers, two paramedics and several emergency medical technicians.
“We are able to use our medical personnel to respond our basic life support Rapid Response Unit on EMS assist calls,” said Funk, who is an EMT.
Two firefighters in the department contracted the COVID-19 virus late last year.
“But due to proper distancing and mask wearing by members, we have been able to contain it to that,” said Capt. Hunter Whetzel, who is a paramedic.
“We continue to use proper PPE on all calls to help in preventing the COVID-19, which has brought on more EMS calls for the county, which also brings more EMS assists for our members.
“Being 100 percent volunteer, it is amazing to see the dedication that members still show in continuing to respond to all types of calls no matter the time — even if we have to wear gowns, masks and goggles,” Whetzel said.
Funk said the Petersburg department relies on mutual aid companies located 12-15 miles away.
“We were able to add more members in 2020. The performance of our members has been overwhelming in a good way. Although there is a serious virus gong around, it hasn’t stopped their dedication to the community. We are still responding to calls and putting effort in behind the scenes to make sure the community is protected. To say I am proud is an understatement,” Funk said.
Located at 49 South Main St., Petersburg responded to 291 calls in 2020, Whetzel said.
“The calls ranged from motor vehicle accidents to structure fires to EMS assists, “ he said.
“COVID-19 has obviously put a huge strain on our community as a whole. The harshest effect was financial with the lack of fundraisers. Luckily with the support of our state, county and community we were able to keep the lights on and continue to provide care to our citizens and those traveling through,” Whetzel said.
