MOUNT SAVAGE — A two-car head-on crash Sunday on state Route 36 sent at least five people to area hospitals, including two who were flown by Maryland State Police helicopters.
Route 36 near Iron Rail Street was closed for more than two hours while Maryland State Police reconstructed the crash that was reported about 3:25 p.m.
The injured included two children, one of whom was flown to an area trauma center. Three people were taken by ambulances to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. Conditions on the injured were not available.
Firefighters freed the driver of one vehicle, who was trapped inside for about 15 minutes.
First responders from Mount Savage, Corriganville, Wellersburg, Frostburg and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded as well as state police helicopters based in Cumberland and Frederick.
State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control. The roadway was reopened just before 6 p.m.
