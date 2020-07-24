CUMBERLAND — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Allegany County Health Department, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 244.
The latest cases include a female in her teens, a male in his 20s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 60s and a female in her 80s. None of the new cases has required hospitalization, officials said.
To date, 10,305 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 244 tested positive and 10,061 were negative.
