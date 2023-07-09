CUMBERLAND — Better connecting the newspaper with the communities it serves is a major initiative of the newly formed Cumberland Times-News Reader Advisory Committee.
The group has begun to meet and get an insiders’ glimpse of the industry, including everything from gathering news to getting the newspaper in readers’ hands each day.
“Newspapers have been critical for me to understand and also communicate with members of the community,” committee member Cherie Snyder, recently retired professor at Allegany College of Maryland, who has been a newspaper subscriber for more than 35 years, said.
Snyder along with Deborah Hendrickson, Ken Winters, Julie Determan and Tammy Fraley will help guide newspaper management in the ever-evolving news industry and also serve as community liaisons.
“The launching of this committee is an important step for The Times-News and all of our platforms and products, as we seek to reach out into the community, generate constructive feedback and enhance our transparency with readers,” Publisher Chip Minemyer said.
Hendrickson, who calls herself “a newspaper junkie,” serves as a media specialist at Westernport Elementary School and is a board member of the Allegany County Library System.
Cumberland native Winters has a broadcast media background, working in several capacities at radio stations across the county.
“I believe in having unbiased local outlets for news and information where people can turn to and rely on,” Winters, who retired in 2004 after working 23 years with Voice of America in Washington, said.
Determan of Frostburg spent a career as a librarian, working in Baltimore at Enoch Pratt Free Library, the Frostburg Public Library and at Beall High School. A breast cancer survivor, Determan hopes to provide “a senior point of view” on the newspaper committee.
Fraley is a member of the Allegany County Board of Education and has been an Allegany County resident for 17 years. She is a daily online Times-News’ reader.
“We could tell from our first meeting that this is a group of informed readers of both our print and online editions who care about the importance and success of community newspapers,” John Smith, managing editor said. “I think we’ll be a better product going forward thanks to their feedback.”
“Each of these committee members brings the experience of living and working in the region, along with a passion for news,” Minemyer said. “We’ve encouraged them to share what they see and hear concerning the newspaper, and also to get to know how we work and to share that knowledge with the people and organizations with which they interact. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”
