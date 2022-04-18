CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is seeking information on who may have placed a flammable device that ignited at the door of a Cumberland Arms apartment early Monday.
The occupant of the fifth floor apartment was able to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of city firefighters who were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the North Liberty Street location.
Investigators said the Molotov cocktail device caused about $1,500 damage to the door and frame.
The apartment occupant reportedly heard the fire alarm and noticed the device when he opened the door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshal Rocky Reed at 301-759-5542.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.