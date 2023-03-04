CUMBERLAND — Vicki Rice had no idea as she prepared to walk her miniature dachshund Corina on the afternoon of Feb. 13 that it would be the last walk they would take.
“The weather was so nice,” said Rice, who lives in the 100 block of Seymour Street. “I thought maybe I’ll take her in the backyard like we usually do. But I thought no, I’m going to take her for a walk. I regret that now.”
Rice put the 6-pound dog on a leash and started up the sidewalk and crossed the street into a grass parklet.
Rice said she was about 30 yards from her house when she looked up to see a young boy, who she estimated to be 8 or 9 years old, with a dog she described as a pit bull. She immediately scooped Corina up into her arms and walked back across the street.
“The boy was sitting on that dog’s back,” Rice said. “He was straddling the dog trying to hold onto it. He said, ‘I got her. I got her.’ I said, ‘I don’t think you do got her.’”
About that time, Rice said, the pit bull slipped its collar and ran toward Rice, eventually grabbing Corina in its jaws and thrashing and mauling the dachshund.
Within 30 seconds Corina was dead, Rice said.
“I tried to stop it and it would try to bite me,” Rice said. “The little boy is bawling trying to get the dog off of Corina. I tried to do everything. I thought, ‘I’m going to get my hand bit off.’”
Once the attack was over, the boy retrieved the pit bull and her collar and ran off saying, “I have to tell my grandma,” according to Rice.
At that point, neighbors had come out of their houses, officers with the Cumberland Police Department arrived, as did Jim Lee with Allegany County Animal Control, Rice said.
According to a police report, a search was conducted for “a small black juvenile with a grey and white pit bull.” The report said an officer, “canvased the surrounding area in his patrol vehicle but did not observe any person matching with a grey and white pit bull.”
Rice, and her son Branson, who picked the dog out from a pet store 13 years ago, have been devastated since the incident, with Vicki Rice saying she has crying spells nearly every day.
The attack was not the first on Corina. Rice said two pit bulls attacked and bit the dachshund in April 2020.
“They ran out from God knows where,” Rice said.
Rice said her family hasn’t heard from anyone since the dog’s death, including the owner of the attacking animal.
“I just want someone to come forward to take responsibility for that dog and what they did to me that night. I’ve had to go through it twice now. I almost lost her the first time because of that.”
All animal control issues, including those that occur in the city, are handled through Allegany County.
“When I got there the dog was in a box, deceased of course,” Lee said, adding he offered to have the dog cremated, which the Rices ultimately agreed to.
“We get a lot of calls about pit bulls and when we get there most of them aren’t pit bulls,” Lee said. “I’ve had very little problems with dangerous dogs in the area. The only thing I do when I can find an owner of the dog that did that damage, I get them to quarantine the dog for 10 days and not to go off the property. If so, they have to be on a leash and a muzzle.”
Lee said every incident is different.
“It’s all about the animal with us,” Lee said. “I don’t change the people. They have to be able to handle the dog.”
“It’s heartbreaking ... very upsetting,” said Tina Rosa, executive director of the Allegany County Animal Shelter.
Rosa said all dogs are required to have a license and current rabies shots, which can be obtained through a veterinarian or the animal shelter.
“People need to be responsible with their pets,” she said. “If you do have a dog that is unruly or strong on the leash, don’t let a child walk it. You can take that dog to training to get them easier on the leash and those type things. There are resources to help people.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, statistics gathered between 2004 and 2020 show pit bulls consistently rank No. 1 for bites/attacks, accounting for between 57% and 65% annually over the time period.
Scientific studies, according to PitBullinfo.org, have determined that the most common causes of fatal dog attacks are preventable factors related to irresponsible ownership, abuse and/or neglect, failure to neuter dogs and failure to properly supervise large or strong dogs around infants and children.
Rice said neighbors she has talked with are afraid to walk their dogs in the neighborhood. Several have wanted to start a petition asking that pit bulls not be allowed within the city limits.
“They don’t want to take their dogs out anymore,” Rice said. “It’s too dangerous.”
Lee said when a dog has caused damages and the owner is identified, seeking compensation is handled between the parties or their lawyers.
“I don’t want money, but I would like someone to take responsibility,” Rice said. “I don’t want the little boy to get in trouble. But whoever let him take her out had no business doing it.
“An apology would be nice,” Rice said. “I want them to come forward. That was not right. I don’t want this to see this happen to anyone.”
