KEYSER, W.Va — For high school seniors competing in spring sports, the coronavirus unceremoniously ended their seasons — and in many cases, their careers — preventing them from experiencing what is often their best year on the field.
Two such Keyser track stars in Brendan Pattison and Connor DelSignore are no exception. They, along with their Golden Tornado teammates, would likely have been contenders for a state championship.
Off the field, Pattison and DelSignore are good in the classroom and both would have been deserving recipients of the Student Athlete of the Month had the season gone as planned.
Pattison entered the year as the top-ranked pole vaulter in West Virginia after tying a school record at 12-feet, 6-inches last season. He easily cleared 13’6” in practice, and was expected to clear as much as another foot by states.
Keyser track coach Scott Furey believes he would’ve won a state championship this year.
“Brendan is a fierce competitor that expects a lot from himself and his teammates,” he said. “His work ethic has propelled him to the top of the pole vault event in West Virginia, earning him state runner up last year and being ranked first to begin this season.
“As a student, Brendan is serious and has set high goals for himself. Carrying a 3.8 GPA while focusing on engineering and business classes in high school, while juggling three sports, is an accomplishment in and of itself.”
Pattison was also expected to be on the shuttle hurdle team that was ranked second entering the year and had a good chance at winning a title. He would have likely been on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that returned three of the four runners that qualified for states last year.
DelSignore, meanwhile, eclipsed the 20-foot mark in the long jump last year with a goal of eclipsing 21 feet this season. He would have anchored the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, which were both ranked in the preseason top three.
“Connor is one of Keyser’s best students,” Furey said. “He carries a 4.5 GPA while concentrating on becoming an engineer, finishing in the top 10 of his class.
“On the track, Connor was a huge part of our team. … Connor lets his performance do the talking for him. He just quietly goes about his business and puts in the work needed to get results. That resonates with his teammates and the coaching staff.”
According to Furey, both are being recruited for running at Frostburg State.
As a team, Furey believes Keyser would easily have been one of the top two in the state with the combination of veteran talent — led by Pattison and DelSignore — and a talented crop of ninth graders.
But all those expectations never came to fruition. And while Furey and his younger athletes will still have future seasons, seniors are left feeling like their careers are incomplete.
“I’ve been pretty disappointed,” DelSignore said. “Throughout high school, I always looked forward to my senior year. … Everyone sees their senior year as getting to be their final big show, and unfortunately we didn’t get to have that.”
Pattison, meanwhile, recounted how he — like many people — was somewhat in denial and didn’t think the COVID-19 outbreak would proliferate to the heights it has when it first began. That made losing his chance to take states all the more difficult to swallow.
“At first it didn’t seem real,” he said. “The past three years and two weeks I was pushing for the final season. And when they finally said the season was canceled and I realized I’d never get that shot at winning (a state championship), it felt like something got taken away from me.”
Though Pattison and DelSignore will still have the opportunity to compete at the next level in some capacity, that doesn’t mean the cancellation had no impact on their recruiting.
DelSignore hoped his final campaign would get him some further looks at bigger programs. Now, he isn’t sure what his plans are for the future.
“It’s still a little up in the air,” he said. “I’m not too sure how confident I feel about running at a higher level without having this year to go off of. That’s another thing that’s been affected by losing the season; I was hoping to use this year as a springboard to get into a good track program at a higher level.”
Still, both Keyser track stars are afforded the option to compete at some level next year. For many senior athletes, this spring was their last ride, one that ended before it even began.
“I feel bad for all the kids that needed this last season,” Pattison said. “Some kids don’t have the chance to keep running track and that hurt the class of 2020.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
