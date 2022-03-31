CUMBERLAND — Demolition of the former Allegany High School on Sedgwick Street is expected to begin any day, according to officials.
The former high school, built between 1925 and 1926, was shuttered after a new Allegany was constructed on Haystack Mountain in 2018. The former school is currently surrounded by fencing in anticipation of the demolition to begin. Most glass windows in the buildings have been removed and dumpsters are in place around the facility.
With the former school being owned by Allegany County, the Board of Commissioners selected Demolition Services Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, who submitted a bid of $677,611, to raze the structure. The county was able to secure $2 million in state grants for the prep work, including asbestos removal, and the demolition.
"They should start the actual demolition pretty much anytime now," said Jason Bennett, county administrator. "There is already a big piece of equipment there and there's supposed to be more on the way."
According to officials, plans to save the entrance facade of the former school are in place. However, the materials used and the sheer size of the facade may make saving the entire exterior veneer difficult.
"The facade is a piece of the plan now," said Bennett. "They haven't made any promises but they are going to try to preserve as much as they can."
Brian White, a teacher at Allegany High School, has been representing the school at meetings on the demolition plans. At one point, according to White, plans to save the entire facade as it exists would not be possible.
White said there were elements of it that could possibly be saved, such as the grape vine pillars along the side of the door and the blocks containing the copper letters that spell the school name above the doors.
"If they took parts of it down, historically they have made benches out of (them) and they would be at the new location," said White. "I said, 'The copper lettering above the door, I think the school would be interested in that because I think we could use that and incorporate it into the new facility.'"
White said the copper letters would likely be preserved still encased in the concrete they are attached to now.
"Apparently the way they would get it out they would take the entire block out, instead of chipping away," said White. "It's best to get it all out first. You get it on the ground, then you can work on it. The concrete block will likely be cut out and delivered to the Board of Education and stored at our Market Street facility until we figure out what we will do with it."
Bennett said, "The school will at least get the piece that says Allegany High School on it. Some of the rest will be stored to see the best use for it that we can. I don't think anyone know quite what they will do with it yet."
A stained-glass Indian that was in the front hallway in front of the library was removed in 2018 and installed at the new school. The Indian was a gift to the school from the class of 1967.
"It looks beautiful in the new school because it is getting natural light coming through it again," said White.
To view photos and videos of the former school, visit alleganyarchive.com. The Times-News will be reporting on the demolition and other plans surrounding the historic milestone in future editions.
