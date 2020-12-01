CUMBERLAND — The former Centre Street United Methodist Church is being converted into 11 luxury apartment units and will likely fully open in March.
Local businessman Tim Mullaney purchased the former church at 217 N. Centre in June and has been repurposing it with the help of his son Sean, who is project coordinator.
Sean Mullaney said the facility will be called Asbury Steeple Lofts, named after a historic figure in the Methodist church.
“The first Methodist bishop to come to the area was Francis Asbury, so we did it to pay homage to him,” Mullaney said. “Part of this project is preserving as much of the history of the church as possible.”
Asbury (1745-1816), came to the American colonies from England. He was one of the first bishops in the Methodist Episcopal Church to spread the faith in America.
The 56,000-square-foot building will be converted into one- and two-bedroom units. Utilities will be included.
Sean Mullaney said some of the units will be ready in January and the rest in March.
“Right now we have everything framed up,” he said. “The plumbers are coming in and the fire sprinkler people are coming in. Actually, half of the apartments are already rented just through word of mouth. We expect to have those done in January.”
The church closed in May 2018 because of a decreasing congregation and waning financial contributions. Once known as the “Mother Church of Methodism in Western Maryland,” it was built in 1871 and renovated in 1980.
“It is sad, and unfortunately, it seems the way things are going right now,” said Sean Mullaney. “But at the same time, we’re going to incorporate a lot of what was the altar, pieces of the wood, the stained glass ... we are going to make use of it. It was such an incredible church. So we are going to try to preserve as much as possible while still creating these luxury apartments inside.”
The sanctuary is being converted into four two-bedroom units with a loft area.
“They will be high-end with walk-in closets and oversized showers. They will feature 20-foot ceilings with the stained glass. They have spacious kitchens with 8-foot islands,” Sean Mullaney said.
“The main floor will consist of five one-bedroom units plus an office/study area without a loft. In addition, we will have two studio-style apartments on the first floor. They will have the original hardwood floors throughout. The apartments range from $1,000 to $1,600 (per month) and include utilities because that was the best way to do it,” he said.
The facility also includes a separate, but attached, building that currently houses the Humpty Dumpty Learning Center. The daycare operation serves children 6-weeks-old through age 5 and includes a full-day preschool.
Jane Belt, chair of the learning center’s board of directors, said the plan is to keep the operation at the location. “That is the intention,” said Belt, adding that arrangements are being made.
“We like the Humpty Dumpty Learning Center program and we’d like to see them stay,” Sean Mullaney said. “They are needed and are good for the area.”
