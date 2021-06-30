STOW, Ohio — Lee N. Fiedler, former Cumberland mayor and CEO of the Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., died Wednesday in Stow, Ohio. He was 79.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Cera Fiedler, and five children.
Fiedler retired from Kelly-Springfield in 1999 and was elected mayor shortly after, serving from 2000 to 2010.
Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home in Stow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow.
Check back for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.