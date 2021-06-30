LEE FIEDLER.jpg

STOW, Ohio — Lee N. Fiedler, former Cumberland mayor and CEO of the Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., died Wednesday in Stow, Ohio. He was 79.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Cera Fiedler, and five children.

Fiedler retired from Kelly-Springfield in 1999 and was elected mayor shortly after, serving from 2000 to 2010.

Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home in Stow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow.

