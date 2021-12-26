Sure, dealing with the changing climate will come down to science, things like parts per million and lumens, but to gain the necessary support of the citizenry to enact appropriate changes, the story must be told in an understandable and attractive manner.
That’s basically what Michael O. Snyder believes. He said so at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
Snyder, formerly of Frostburg, is internationally known for his photography and film work related to the natural environment. This past summer he was in Cumberland at the Allegany Arts Council presenting his Mountain Traditions project about Appalachian life.
“I was invited to the climate conference as an observer delegate,” Snyder said. “The goal of the conference is to seek global commitments to tackling climate change. I was there to show several bodies of photographic and film work and to talk about the role that visual storytelling can play in better communicating science and the urgent need to care about and act on climate change.”
Snyder had just two minutes to state his case at the busy conference before presenting his film “Into the Dark.” Snyder’s company, Interdependent Pictures, produced the film. Battling subzero temperatures and 40-foot seas, a team of scientists embark on a perilous winter expedition into the darkest regions of the Arctic. Their mission: to understand how trace amounts of light may be radically altering the mysterious world of the polar night. What they discover has implications for the global climate and the future of the Arctic, Snyder has written.
Snyder, now a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, believes that visual storytelling plays an important role in building scientific literacy and encouraging action around environmental issues.
“It was an incredible honor to be able to share my work and thoughts at the conference,” Snyder said. “The idea is to move people (to act on behalf of the environment), including people in Appalachia where place is such an important part of their lives.”
The emotional commitment of people can translate into actions and regulations that will help to keep their cherished places from deteriorating because of the changing climate, according to Snyder.
Visual storytelling, Snyder says, can not only motivate those who are already engaged, but can attract people who do not have climate issues on their radar.
Although climate realities transcend politics, according to Snyder, he said he realizes that change has to be routed through the political/legislative world, and that’s where the average, voting citizen comes in.
“Image-making holds a unique power to confront audiences with uncomfortable truths, advance cultural understandings and promote social justice,” Snyder said. As an example, he points to the famous Earthrise photograph from 1968. Legislation to protect the environment soon followed, including the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act.
During his two minutes at the microphone in Glasgow, Snyder, a 1999 graduate of Beall High School, told those at the conference, “We need to tell stories that raise scientific literacy and go beyond entertainment and greenwash to showcasing effective, durable, equitable solutions. And we need to do a much better job of hearing the stories of those who are on the front lines of this issue, those who have the most to lose. They may be the ones among us who have the most to give."
Snyder said he is a proud of his rural background. “I grew up on 12 acres of woodland in rural Appalachia,” his biography states (michaelosnyder.com). “It was a place that was at once beautiful and also disfigured by a century of industrial extraction. These early experiences set off a love affair with the wildness of our planet, and a sense of responsibility to protect these sacred and essential places from destruction. I studied to be an environmental scientist, but today I work as a visual storyteller because I believe in the power of narratives to shift what it means to live well on this planet without destroying it.”
Michael O. Snyder, formerly of Frostburg, speaks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Glasgow, Scotland, in November about his visual storytelling of environmental issues.
