CUMBERLAND — Former Maryland Speaker of the House Casper R. Taylor Jr. died Monday morning at his home. He was 88.
Taylor, born in Frostburg in 1934, was the son of Casper R. Taylor Sr. and Zelma (McDermott) Taylor.
He graduated from LaSalle High School, Cumberland, in 1952.
Taylor was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and served in the U.S. Air Force ROTC. A businessman, he owned Cas Taylor’s, a popular restaurant on North Mechanic Street for a number of years.
Taylor won election to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1975. He first was elected to District 2A and later represented seat 1C. The soft-spoken but effective Taylor rose to the level of speaker and served from 1994-2003.
Condolences began pouring in on Monday afternoon.
"Former House Speaker Casper R. Taylor’s work in Cumberland and his efforts to create One Maryland have left an impact on this state that will reverberate for generations to come," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. "We are so grateful for his years of public service, and celebrate his many accomplishments which Marylanders benefit greatly from every day. Our family’s thoughts are with his loved ones, friends and former colleagues.”
Retired state Sen. George Edwards said he has known Taylor for more than 40 years.
“I’m going to miss him,” Edwards said. “He worked his way up through the hierarchy. Cas was well respected in the legislature. He called this part of the state home, which it was.
“A lot of people may not remember that he had a great relationship with Gov. (William Donald) Schaefer. He worked with him to get projects done. Somehow, with road projects, Cas kept on him to get some money to complete Interstate 68 from Hancock to Cumberland. If that didn’t happen, who knows, we may not have that section done today.”
Edwards said Taylor was the person who coined the phrase “One Maryland,” which is still used by government officials today.
“He did so much for the region,” Edwards said. “He worked very hard when the Kelly-Springfield (tire plant) went out to keep the corporate offices here for several years.”
Dave Williams, who owns the public relations firm McClarran & Williams, worked closely with Taylor for years. “Cas saved hundreds of jobs by saving those Kelly-Springfield corporate offices.
“It’s hard for people living today in Allegany County to know just how pivotal Cas was,” Williams said. “The House office building in State Circle in Annapolis is named after Cas Taylor.”
Williams said Taylor wasn’t particularly good at public speaking but “his power in private and ability to assemble a coalition was amazing. He knew how to put together and bring people to the same page behind closed doors.”
Williams said, “Cas and Gov. Schaefer were a really good combination and the pace that Maryland was able to refit its economy had a lot to do with how well those two guys got along.”
Many recalled Taylor’s help with establishing the Rocky Gap Music Festival, Canal Place, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad and the Allegany Museum.
After serving, Taylor retired to his home in Cumberland and performed lobbyist work in recent years. Most recently, the Baltimore Street Bridge spanning Wills Creek was dedicated in his honor and named the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Bridge.
Al Feldstein, retired from the Maryland Department of Planning, was among a group that spoke at City Hall to request the bridge be named for Taylor.
“I observed the leading role Cas Taylor played in an array of specific projects pertaining to our region,” Feldstein said. “His efforts achieved legislation in infrastructure, downtown redevelopment, job creation, the hospitality industry, economic development, telecommunication, transportation, flood mitigation and so much more.”
“It goes back to him,” Williams said. “That kind of influence is not around anymore.”
Visitation will be at Scarpelli Funeral Home, Virginia Avenue, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Oldtown Road, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
