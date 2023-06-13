CUMBERLAND — Former Journey drummer Steve Smith, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will bring his brand of progressive jazz to Loft 129 on June 21.
Smith is touring with his group Vital Information, which was formed in 1983, making this the 40th anniversary of the group. Steve Smith and Vital Information are celebrating the occasion with a newly recorded double CD release titled “Time Flies.”
Smith began playing drums for the rock band Journey in 1978. He has done multiple stints with the group, spending a total of 15 years in the band.
“We are really pleased to have Steve Smith and Vital Information coming to Cumberland,” said Jim Roderick of Loft 129, a nonprofit performing arts venue. “It will be a real treat to see the band’s amazing talent.”
The newest makeup of Vital Information features two virtuoso musicians with vast experience. Keyboardist Manuel Valera is a Guggenheim fellow and Grammy nominated artist. Born and raised in Havana and now living in New York City, Valera plays and records with many of the New York jazz elite like Antonio Sanchez, Dafnis Prieto and John Patitucci.
Electric bassist Janek Gwizdala, originally from London and living in Los Angeles, records and tours with Peter Erskine, Mike Stern and Randy Brecker and is one of today’s most in-demand bass players.
Both new members of Vital Information are bandleaders and recording artists with multiple recordings to their names.
“Our music allows for individual expression and re-invention,” Smith said on the band’s website. “We thrive on swing, groove and creativity. We want to surprise each other every night on the bandstand with new ideas and in the process keep our audience ‘in the moment’ with us.”
As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, Wounded Bird Records released “Steve Smith and Vital Information: The Complete Columbia Recordings,” a four CD set combining the first four Vital Information albums into one package. Smith has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Journey and has won numerous Modern Drummer Readers Polls including being named one of the Top 25 Drummers of All Time.
Loft 129 is located on the downtown mall. The band will play from 7 to 8:20 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Loft129.org.
